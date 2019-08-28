Air Peace CEO: Nigeria needs to review all aviation safety agreements

Allen Onyema, CEO of Nigerian indigenous airline, Air Peace says the government has supported local airlines through tax waivers and more but there is a need for a review of the country’s Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreements (BASA) in other to foster the growth of local players. To examine the state of Nigeria’s aviation sector at the ongoing 59th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, Allen Onyema joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more.