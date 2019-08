Assessing the relationship between Nigeria’s judiciary & executive

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Konyin Ajayi, Managing Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi says the 59th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association brings to mind issues that are hindrances to Nigeria's development. To examine the relationship between the Nigerian Judiciary and Executive arm of government, Konyin Ajayi joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more.