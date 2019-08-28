G7 commits $251mn package to women entrepreneurs: Are gender inequality gaps narrowing?

This week out out of Biarritz, France, news of a G7 approved $251 million in support African women entrepreneurs has arrived. The package has been committed to African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative and is reported to be a direct response to the demand by women to ease access to financing that was assigned to the AfDB back in 2015. To give her reaction to the news, Gloria Kamanzi, Chairperson of the African Women Entrepreneurship Programme (AWEP) joins CNBC Africa for more.