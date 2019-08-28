How Rwanda plans to boost its horticultural exports

The latest export data indicated that In the near future, vegetables are expected to have a strong presence into the country’s export trolley. According to National Agricultural Export Board (NAEB) data, between July 2018-June 2019, Rwanda exported about 26,751 metric tons of vegetables and fetched over 15 million dollars. To shine more light on this, Pie Ntwari , communication Officer at the National Agriculture Export Development Board (NAEDB) joins CNBC Africa for more.