How Rwanda’s TVET schools are bridging the skills gap

Rwanda is putting a focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training, with the goal of increasing the number of students in TVET schools from 31 to 60 per cent by 2024. According to the Prime Minister, TVET is one of the most powerful tools in fighting poverty and bridging the skills gap. To tell us how having a practical skill impacted his life and the lives of his community, Gilbert Nkurunziza, shoe maker by trade, now an entrepreneur joins CNBC Africa for more.