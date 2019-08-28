Nigerian market watch: Investment encouraged for more stability Nigeria’s equities market today registered its third consecutive session of losses this week. Baba Ibrahim, Managing Director at Mainstreet Securities joins CNBC Africa for more. August 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Vedanta Zinc CEO Deshnee Naidoo on breaking barriers in male dominated mining industry Videos Murray & Roberts weathers SA construction storm, charts new pathway to growth Videos Air Peace CEO: Nigeria needs to review all aviation safety agreements Videos NBA delves into space law, exploration research and futuristic thinking Videos Revenue flowing freely at Distell’s rest-of-Africa business Videos A year defined by decelerating car sales at Motus Videos Attracting investment in Rwanda’s agricultural sector Videos How Rwanda plans to boost its horticultural exports Videos Uganda relaunches its national carrier after 18 years, what does this mean for aviation in East Africa? Videos ABN Educational Trust Fund: Investing in Africa’s education Videos Agriculture: Will it be SA’s economic saviour? Videos Assessing the relationship between Nigeria’s judiciary & executive Videos N208.6bn worth of T-Bills maturing today: Reviewing Nigerian markets Videos NBA President Usoro on tackling sexual harassment in the workplace Videos Designer babies are already here: Here’s what you need to know Videos How Rwanda’s TVET schools are bridging the skills gap Videos G7 commits $251mn package to women entrepreneurs: Are gender inequality gaps narrowing? Videos Zimbabwean economic crisis takes its toll on business Videos The role of Big Data in Africa’s growth Videos Road to WEF Cape Town: What the Africa free trade agreement means for the continent LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Tito Mboweni’s tips for economic growth in SA – is it... August 28, 2019 Nigeria’s central bank stops credit payments for milk imports, what you... August 28, 2019 Vedanta Zinc CEO Deshnee Naidoo on breaking barriers in male dominated... August 28, 2019 Murray & Roberts weathers SA construction storm, charts new pathway to... August 28, 2019 Nigerian market watch: Investment encouraged for more stability August 28, 2019 Video Vedanta Zinc CEO Deshnee Naidoo on breaking barriers in male dominated... August 28, 2019 Murray & Roberts weathers SA construction storm, charts new pathway to... August 28, 2019 Nigerian market watch: Investment encouraged for more stability August 28, 2019 Air Peace CEO: Nigeria needs to review all aviation safety agreements August 28, 2019 NBA delves into space law, exploration research and futuristic thinking August 28, 2019