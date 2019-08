Revenue flowing freely at Distell’s rest-of-Africa business

One of Africa's largest alcoholic drinks unit, Distell, says is likely to hold off on further investments in Zimbabwe until signs of currency relief. Distell posted a 1.8 per cent drop in full-year profit, headline earnings per share are down 1.7 per cent to 656.4 cents compared with 688.2 cents a year ago. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Richard Rushton, CEO, Distell.