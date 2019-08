Abdullahi Sule on what makes Nasarawa attractive to investors

The Governor of Nigeria’s Nasarawa state; Abdullahi Sule says engagements with the private sector reveal that poor road network and power have been the major reasons impacting significant investments into the state. From the sidelines of the 59th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, he discussed the plans to fix the highlighted problems with CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole.