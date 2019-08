ADvTECH CEO: How emigration is impacting our business, why we see great potential in East Africa

Education and Recruitment Company ADvTECH saw solid interim results as it increased its revenue by 15 per cent and its headline earnings per share by 28 per cent to 43.4 cents per share. Their growth was driven by an increased presence in the mid-fee sector and its tertiary education division. ADvTECH CEO joins CNBC Africa for more.