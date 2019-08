OneLogix navigates tough environment to report solid FY earnings

Logistics provider OneLogix is still on track to maintain its profit growth streak. Revenue is up 19 per cent to R2.740 billion. HEPS are also up to 37.3 cents per share. The gains made in the first half of the year helped to cushion against tougher conditions for the second half. OneLogix CEO, Ian Lourens joins CNBC Africa for more.