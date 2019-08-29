Woolworths CEO: Why you should look beyond David Jones on results Woolworth’s struggle continues as the company’s headline earnings were down by 4.6 per cent to 330 cents per share and the groups dividend decreased by 20 per cent. August 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Obafemi Hamzat on how technology can enhance the rule of law in Nigeria Videos Does Nigeria have a debt problem? Videos Abdullahi Sule on what makes Nasarawa attractive to investors Videos ADvTECH CEO: How emigration is impacting our business, why we see great potential in East Africa Videos Building capacity for Africa’s logistics professionals Videos Rwanda, Uganda MoU: Has progress been made thus far? Videos Massmart scraps dividend after tough year Videos Aveng CEO: Where we see opportunities for growth, how we are going to consolidate debt Uncategorized Portfolio Watch: National Credit Amendment Act: Implications for retail stocks Videos Portfolio Watch: Driving through logistic stocks for value Videos Here’s why forcing pension funds to invest in particular assets is a bad idea – Alexander Forbes Videos How Sub-Saharan Africa can leverage its rapidly rising youth population for growth Videos Bid Corp sees increase in FY revenue Videos Vedanta Zinc CEO Deshnee Naidoo on breaking barriers in male dominated mining industry Daily Newsletter Murray & Roberts weathers SA construction storm, charts new pathway to growth Videos Nigerian market watch: Investment encouraged for more stability Daily Newsletter Air Peace CEO: Nigeria needs to review all aviation safety agreements Daily Newsletter NBA delves into space law, exploration research and futuristic thinking Videos Revenue flowing freely at Distell’s rest-of-Africa business Videos A year defined by decelerating car sales at Motus LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Billionaire Elon Musk: Computers will surpass us ‘in every single way’ August 29, 2019 Obafemi Hamzat on how technology can enhance the rule of law... August 29, 2019 Does Nigeria have a debt problem? August 29, 2019 Abdullahi Sule on what makes Nasarawa attractive to investors August 29, 2019 Op-Ed: A tribute to Dr Thandi Ndlovu August 29, 2019 Video Obafemi Hamzat on how technology can enhance the rule of law... August 29, 2019 Does Nigeria have a debt problem? August 29, 2019 Abdullahi Sule on what makes Nasarawa attractive to investors August 29, 2019 Woolworths CEO: Why you should look beyond David Jones on results August 29, 2019 ADvTECH CEO: How emigration is impacting our business, why we see... August 29, 2019