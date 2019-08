Access Bank’s Victor Etuokwu on the role of women to the financial services sector

Gender equality and women empowerment is not just an economic issue but it is about how society evolves, gets more efficient and sustainable. This is according to Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director at Access Bank. To discuss the role of women to the financial services sector, he joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole on the sidelines of the 59th Annual General Conference of the NBA for more.