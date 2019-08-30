Japan set to boost private sector investment in Africa

With Africa being a resource rich continent Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Japan’s trade insurance offer to boost private sector investment in Africa. The trade insurance will cover loans to African governments and private institutions who are buying Japanese goods for African infrastructure projects, this is according to the prime minister who spoke at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Shuichiro Kawaguchi, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Japan.