Nestlé grounds Starbucks coffee deal into SA

South Africa joins a slew of countries who welcome American coffeehouse chain Starbucks at-home range. This follows from an agreement between Nestlé and Starbucks. The Nestle deal will be introducing Starbucks into South African supermarkets and forms part of Starbucks strategy to grow its global market. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Bruno Olierhoek, Managing Director and Chairman for the East and Southern Africa Region at Nestlé South Africa.