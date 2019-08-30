Rwanda’s key cash crop gets boost with state-of-the-art Tea factory

Rwanda has unveiled a state-of-the-art Tea factory in Western province that is expected to process 4 million kilograms of tea every year to boost export earnings from the country’s key cash crop. Moreover, Rwanda and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are in a drive to increase business linkages between the private sectors of the two countries following a visit by a high level delegation from the Middle Eastern country to Rwanda. Julius Bizimungu, Journalist at The New Times Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.