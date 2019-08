UAE looks to Africa as re-exports market

Since the early 2000s Dubai state has become less reliant on oil as the state set its sights on ambitious economic diversification. The diversification has led the financial center of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to look to Africa as a potential re-exporting market. To discuss the country's economic ambitions in Rwanda, UAE's Ambassador to Rwanda, Hazza Mohammed Falah Kharsan Alqahtani joins CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera for more.