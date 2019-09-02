Betting business lift Sun International’s H1 earnings in tough environment

Sun International's interim results saw the group’s headline earnings per share increase by 30 per cent to 136 cents per share. Although South African’s are hit with trying economic times, the Sun International betting business is performing well with an income increase of 146 per cent. However efforts in diversifying its business through their Latin American operations has struggled as headline earnings decreased by 32 per cent and profit after tax by 40 per cent. Sun International CEO, Anthony Leeming joins CNBC Africa for more.