Rwanda to name 25 baby gorillas in 15th Kwita Izina ceremony

There have been numerous headlines coming out of the country this week. Rwanda will name 25 baby gorillas during the 15th edition of the annual naming ceremony; Kwita Izina. Moreover, 28th World Economic Forum on Africa will take place from the 4th to 6th September in Cape Town, with key conversations on inclusive growth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Finally, Makutano Forum is set to happen in the DRC to boost growth and competitiveness. Arnold Kwizera joins CNBC Africa for more.