Sea Harvest CEO Felix Ratheb on the main drivers behind solid H1 earnings

Fishing and food group Sea Harvest has produced a solid set of results as the groups headline earnings per share grew by 32 per cent and group revenue increased by 86 per cent, due to the acquisition of Viking Fishing , Viking Aquaculture and Ladismith Cheese. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Felix Ratheb, CEO of Sea Harvest Group.