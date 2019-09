Stanbic IBTC gross earnings up 2.8% to 117.3bn as interest income improves due to growth of loans

Stanbic IBTC Holdings' gross earnings rose by 2.8 per cent in the first half of the year. However, its profit before tax decreased by 11.99 per cent for the period ended 30 June 2019. To discuss the facts behind the numbers, Adekunle Adedeji, Chief Financial Officer of Stanbic IBTC Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.