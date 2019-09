Bidvest HEPS growth stays strong in weak economy

Bidvest released a solid set of numbers from the year end-June. Bidvest increased trading profit by 3.5 per cent to R6.7 billion and HEPS by 9.8 per cent to 1 352.1 cents. Cost cutting was the name of the game, as a result gross profit were increased from 28.9 per cent to 29.8 per cent. CEO, Lindsay Ralphs joins CNBC Africa for more.