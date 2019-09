Brimstone CEO: After Clover exit, our numbers are positive going forward

Brimstone cut its losses by more than half for the interim period ended June. The majority owner of fishing enterprise Sea Harvest is on the recovery after a difficult year prior, operating profit came in at R178 million and they reported a headline loss per share of 64.1 cents. Brimstone CEO, Mustaq Brey joins CNBC Africa for more.