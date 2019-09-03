Christmas manufacturers in China fear new tariffs Could you imagine a Christmas season that lasted the whole year? CNBC's Eunice Yoon spoke about how this high consumption community is affected by the ongoing U.S-China trade war. September 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Old Mutual on results, Zimbabwe & litigation Videos SA recovers from Q1 GDP contraction: Has the SA economy turned a corner? Videos Could mineral prices hurt Rwanda’s revenue targets? Videos Ethiopia’s Ethio to roll out 4G mobile money service in bid to reposition itself Videos NPA orders oil marketing companies to apply revised energy sector levies Videos “Domesticate as opposed to import”: Sabo Nanono on how to attract investors in agric sector Videos How uShaka Marine World manages its tourism numbers Videos Nigerian recession fears grow as economy slows to 1.94% in Q2 Uncategorized Solid gold price, weak rand boost DRDGold profits Videos Nigeria’s power sector in need of recapitalisation amid disinvestment threat Videos Nigeria’s operating environment facing tough times amid increased competitiveness: All eyes on Nigeria’s brewery industry Videos Why Nigeria must revamp its agricultural sector by and reintroduce DFRRI Videos SA’s second quarter GDP surprises with 3.1% growth Videos Australian roads upgrade project drags down WBHO’s FY earnings Videos Fortress CEO Steve Brown on Edcon exposure, how manufacturing weighed on annual earnings Videos How Rwanda tea maintains quality despite climate change Uncategorized Rwanda, India seek to strengthen relations with partnerships in the ICT sector Videos Bidvest HEPS growth stays strong in weak economy Videos Brimstone CEO: After Clover exit, our numbers are positive going forward Videos Sugar tax chews into RCL Foods FY profit LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Old Mutual on results, Zimbabwe & litigation September 3, 2019 Christmas manufacturers in China fear new tariffs September 3, 2019 SA recovers from Q1 GDP contraction: Has the SA economy turned... September 3, 2019 Could mineral prices hurt Rwanda’s revenue targets? September 3, 2019 Ethiopia’s Ethio to roll out 4G mobile money service in bid... September 3, 2019 Video Old Mutual on results, Zimbabwe & litigation September 3, 2019 Christmas manufacturers in China fear new tariffs September 3, 2019 SA recovers from Q1 GDP contraction: Has the SA economy turned... September 3, 2019 Could mineral prices hurt Rwanda’s revenue targets? September 3, 2019 Ethiopia’s Ethio to roll out 4G mobile money service in bid... September 3, 2019