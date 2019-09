Ethiopia’s Ethio to roll out 4G mobile money service in bid to reposition itself

In the revealed three year strategic plan, Ethiopian Telecom company Ethio announced plans to roll out mobile money services. Additionally, Ethio Telecom plans to increase its total subscribers from 43.6 to 50.4 million. To analyse this, Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman at Fairfax Africa Fund US joins CNBC Africa for more.