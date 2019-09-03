Fortress CEO Steve Brown on Edcon exposure, how manufacturing weighed on annual earnings

Property group Fortress has turned the corner. The business, with property investments in retail, office and logistics was under investigation by the FSCA for market manipulation but has been cleared of wrongdoing. The property investment company has managed to return some value for shareholders as headline earnings per share increasing 428 per cent to 104 cents. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Steve Brown, CEO of Fortress Reit.