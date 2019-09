Nigeria’s power sector in need of recapitalisation amid disinvestment threat

Amidst talks of a further divestment in Nigeria's power sector, International Finance Corporation's Nigeria Country Manager, Eme Essien Lore says the country needs a plan of action on how Discos can over time become financially sustainable. To discuss divestment, stranded power, and a failed social contract within Nigeria's power sector, Eme Essien Lore joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole for more.