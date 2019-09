Why Nigeria must revamp its agricultural sector by and reintroduce DFRRI

The Federal Government of Nigeria needs to bring back the Directorate of Foods, Roads and Rural Infrastructure programme (DFRRI), as a means to revamp the country’s Agricultural sector. This is according to Akinola Olotu, Senior Special Adviser on Agric and Agribusiness to Nigeria’s Ondo State Government. On the sidelines of First Bank of Nigeria’s 2019 Agric Expo, he joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more.