Albert Muchanga on how mutual tolerance is key in trade, xenophobia & Africa’s shared future

As the World Economic Forum on Africa focuses on shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution – to explore ways the continent can mitigate headwinds like xenophobia to advance trade in its shared future, Commissioner for Trade and Industry at the African Union Commission (AUC), Albert Muchanga joins CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and Kenneth Igbomor for more.