Should African govts scrap taxes on sanitary pads for girls and women?

10 per cent of Sub-Saharan girls in low income households lose almost a week of school every month due to the fact that they do not have sanitary towels. This in the long run has an economic impact on the livelihood of these girls and their families. One young lady in her bid to ensure that there is an equal playing field is campaigning for the abolition of taxes on sanitary, Isabella Akaliza joins CNBC Africa for more.