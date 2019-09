Entrepreneur Ashenafi on why Ethiopia is potentially the fastest growing economy currently

An entrepreneur on why Ethiopia is one of the continent’s greatest success stories. Ethiopia, along with Rwanda is one of the success stories reached for by economists when they are trying to look on the bright side of Africa economies - one of the pillars of this growth is oil and gas. Tewodros Ashenafi, YPO Member, Founder and Chairman of SouthWest Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.