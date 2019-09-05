How farmers can reduce food losses in Africa: Lessons on food security and nutrition

According to the Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition (AROFSN), hunger on the continent continues to rise after many years of decline. Meanwhile, it’s estimated that currently, more than 40 per cent of fruits and vegetables in developing regions spoil before they can be consumed. To share insights into how to reduce food losses, Betty Kibaara, Director at Rockefeller Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.