Sanlam CEO: SAHAM finances a step in the right direction for Sanlam

South Africa’s largest insurer, Sanlam had a 32 per cent drop in half-year profits due to one-off costs. The company is expecting continued growth in emerging markets as its newly acquired Moroccan unit SAHAM finances contributed a 13 per cent increase in net result from financial services. Sanlam CEO, Ian Kirk joins CNBC Africa for more.