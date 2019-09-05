The role of formal education in boosting women’s access to finance

Research out of Viffa Consult in Nairobi has revealed that women entrepreneurs who lack formal education tend depend more on mobile credit, investment clubs, friends and relatives for funding as opposed to bank loans and personal savings which are more widely used by their educated counterparts, but with government and the banking sector focusing on more financial inclusion, what can be done to tip the scale? Victor Otieno, MD of Viffa Consult joins CNBC Africa for more.