The Uber of freight services, Kobo360 launches in East Africa

Reverting back to Kobo360 during the Africa CEO Forum back in May, Co-founder and winner of the event's 'Disrupter of the Year' award, Ife Oyedele spoke to CNBC Africa. During that discussion when asked where next, he mentioned Kenya was in his sights, and now, only 5 months later, the company has officially launched in the East African country. Africa Region CEO, Kagure Wamunyu joins CNBC Africa for more.