ITC’s Arancha Gonzalez on the future of trade in Africa Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director, International Trade Centre spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor about the future of trade in Africa at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town. September 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos How Mastercard plans to get informal traders to bank for the first time Videos Minister Naledi Pandor reflects on Robert Mugabe’s legacy Videos How Mastercard is creating a card to fit your needs based on data Uncategorized The good, the bad and ugly: Zimbabwe’s founding father Videos Tiamiyou Radji on Mugabe: “The fight he fought has yielded freedom for us” Videos Zanu-PF Spokesperson Mandaza reflects on Mugabe’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle Uncategorized WEF Africa Debate: Visa Breakfast Panel: The impact of 4IR on the state of female entrepreneurship Uncategorized WEF Africa Debate: 10-Years of Cryptocurrency – What’s Next? Videos Standard Chartered Bank’s Saif Malik on the digital era of banking in Africa Uncategorized SA President addresses GBV & Afrophobic violence Videos Soft Robotics CEO: How Africa can tap into opportunities in the robotics space Videos NESG’s Laoye Jaiyeola on achieving inclusive growth in Nigeria Videos Standard Bank’s Fuzile on why SA needs to go through lean times for the economy to turn around Videos Emir Sanusi II: It’s not the duty of Africans to provide a market for Chinese & American goods Videos FNB banks on digital for another solid financial year Videos EcoCash CEO Natalie Jabangwe on job opportunities in the digital economy Videos The Uber of freight services, Kobo360 launches in East Africa Videos The role of formal education in boosting women’s access to finance Videos How farmers can reduce food losses in Africa: Lessons on food security and nutrition Videos Sanlam CEO: SAHAM finances a step in the right direction for Sanlam LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts #WEFA19: Closing Plenary September 6, 2019 #WEFA19: Africa’s Economic Update September 6, 2019 TIMELINE: A look at the life of Zimbabwe’s late former president... September 6, 2019 How Mastercard plans to get informal traders to bank for the... September 6, 2019 Minister Naledi Pandor reflects on Robert Mugabe’s legacy September 6, 2019 Video How Mastercard plans to get informal traders to bank for the... September 6, 2019 Minister Naledi Pandor reflects on Robert Mugabe’s legacy September 6, 2019 How Mastercard is creating a card to fit your needs based... September 6, 2019 The good, the bad and ugly: Zimbabwe’s founding father September 6, 2019 Tiamiyou Radji on Mugabe: “The fight he fought has yielded freedom... September 6, 2019