WEF Africa Debate: General Electric: Powering Africa with Innovative Technologies This panel focuses on how GE has been powering the African continent over the last 120 years with different innovative technologies.... September 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos AfCFTA: How is it going to work & what agreements are needed? Videos KCB reports decrease in non-performing loans: A breakdown of Q2 numbers Videos In conversation with Zim publisher Trevor Ncube on Mugabe’s legacy Videos Godfrey Kanyenze: “Mugabe overstayed his welcome” Videos Gerry Jackson on Mugabe’s love-hate relationship with the media Uncategorized WEF Africa Debate: Drones and Africa’s Future Uncategorized WEF Africa: 4IR Driving Domestic & Foreign Investments in Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Videos How Mastercard plans to get informal traders to bank for the first time Videos Minister Naledi Pandor reflects on Robert Mugabe’s legacy Videos How Mastercard is creating a card to fit your needs based on data Uncategorized The good, the bad and ugly: Zimbabwe’s founding father Videos Tiamiyou Radji on Mugabe: “The fight he fought has yielded freedom for us” Videos Zanu-PF Spokesperson Mandaza reflects on Mugabe’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle Uncategorized WEF Africa Debate: Visa Breakfast Panel: The impact of 4IR on the state of female entrepreneurship Videos ITC’s Arancha Gonzalez on the future of trade in Africa Uncategorized WEF Africa Debate: 10-Years of Cryptocurrency – What’s Next? Videos Standard Chartered Bank’s Saif Malik on the digital era of banking in Africa Uncategorized SA President addresses GBV & Afrophobic violence Videos Soft Robotics CEO: How Africa can tap into opportunities in the robotics space Videos NESG’s Laoye Jaiyeola on achieving inclusive growth in Nigeria LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts #WEFA19: The Nature Economy September 6, 2019 AfCFTA: How is it going to work & what agreements are... September 6, 2019 KCB reports decrease in non-performing loans: A breakdown of Q2 numbers September 6, 2019 In conversation with Zim publisher Trevor Ncube on Mugabe’s legacy September 6, 2019 WEF Africa Debate: General Electric: Powering Africa with Innovative Technologies September 6, 2019 Video AfCFTA: How is it going to work & what agreements are... September 6, 2019 KCB reports decrease in non-performing loans: A breakdown of Q2 numbers September 6, 2019 In conversation with Zim publisher Trevor Ncube on Mugabe’s legacy September 6, 2019 WEF Africa Debate: General Electric: Powering Africa with Innovative Technologies September 6, 2019 Godfrey Kanyenze: “Mugabe overstayed his welcome” September 6, 2019