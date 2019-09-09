MAN President Mansur Ahmed on how Nigeria’s manufacturing value chain can grow the economy

President of Nigeria's Manufacturers Association (MAN), Mansur Ahmed says year-long engagements with key stakeholders, government across levels, Afreximbank and an extensive study of the AfCFTA's impact on its operations have assured manufacturers in Nigeria that opportunities presented by the trade agreement outweigh its risks. On the side-lines of the AGM of the Manufacturer's Association on Nigeria, he joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole for more.