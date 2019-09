Moyo attempts to return to work – take two

Sacked CEO Peter Moyo arrived back at work at Old Mutual here in Sandton in compliance with a court victory last week only to be to be told for the second time in a matter of weeks that he can’t do so. Old Mutual fired Moyo back in June for what it called a conflict of interest and a loss of trust. Moyo denies this and wants to fight through the courts to get his job back. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters reports.