Allianz Africa’s Delphine Maidou on the creation of tech-hubs to curb unemployment

Regional Chief Operating Officer for Allianz Africa, Delphine Maidou says the digital gap in Africa is expanding and could worsen unemployment statistics on the continent. To discuss this on the sidelines of the just-concluded World Economic Forum on Africa, Delphine Maidou joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more.