Capital Hotels Founder Marc Wachsberger on disrupting SA’s crowded hotel market

Equal but separate is how the Wachsbergers have managed to keep the family businesses going for nearly four decades. Each member has an equal share in their respective businesses, but no decision making power. CNBC Africa sat down with Marc Wachsberger, Owner and Founder of the Capital Hotels and YPO member to understand how he disrupted a crowded hotel market.