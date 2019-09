Has Comprop’s bid for Safari turned hostile?

Community Property Company has made public its frustration over Safari Investments' board's unresponsiveness to its R1.8 billion bid. Comprop has five legally binding irrevocable undertakings in support of the deal from the JSE listed property company's shareholders representing 55.7 per cent. Smital Rambhai, Director of Comprop joins CNBC Africa for more.