Master Drilling CEO: We see growth opportunities in these African countries

Drilling services company Master Drilling reported a 3.8 per cent increase in its revenue boosted by the acquisition of the Atlantis group. The Local South African market remains as a challenge as the company reported a 14.7 per cent drop in interim profit. The company is looking at new opportunities in Russia and Australia but cited volatility in global trade as a challenge for its global operations. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the numbers is Master Drilling CEO, Danie Pretorius.