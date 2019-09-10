Students march against gender violence in SA Students took to the streets of Sandton to protest against gender based violence in South Africa following the publicised murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana. September 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Master Drilling CEO: We see growth opportunities in these African countries Videos MPedigree’s Bright Simons on the role business in moral transformation, inclusivity in Africa Videos Has Comprop’s bid for Safari turned hostile? Videos Consumer goods remains one of the worst-hit sectors on the NSE, here’s why Videos Monique Nsanzabaganwa on closing financial inclusion gender gap in Africa Videos How Rwanda can leverage conservation into a growth industry, create self-sustaining businesses Videos Nasdaq partnering with African stock exchanges on fintech innovations Videos Capital Hotels Founder Marc Wachsberger on disrupting SA’s crowded hotel market Videos MasterCard, Accion partner to enhance entrepreneurship across Africa Videos Political Analyst Ibbo Mandaza reflects Mugabe’s legacy Videos Moody’s says SA still at risk of downgrade Videos Allianz Africa’s Delphine Maidou on the creation of tech-hubs to curb unemployment Videos Muhammad Belgore on the use of AI in dispute resolution Videos Recapitalisation: Implications for Nigeria’s insurers Videos Singularity University: Africa should embrace the use of new technologies in solving social challenges Videos AGRFPG announces Rwanda as host country for upcoming high level Agri-forum Videos Victor Otieno emphasises transparency in insurance products: A recap of Kenyan business headlines Uncategorized WEF Africa Debate: The Final Straw – Reducing Single Use Plastic in Africa Uncategorized WEF Africa Debate: Africa’s Economic Update Uncategorized WEF Africa Debate: The Road to 5G in Africa LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Master Drilling CEO: We see growth opportunities in these African countries September 10, 2019 Students march against gender violence in SA September 10, 2019 MPedigree’s Bright Simons on the role business in moral transformation, inclusivity... September 10, 2019 Has Comprop’s bid for Safari turned hostile? September 10, 2019 Consumer goods remains one of the worst-hit sectors on the NSE,... September 10, 2019 Video Master Drilling CEO: We see growth opportunities in these African countries September 10, 2019 Students march against gender violence in SA September 10, 2019 MPedigree’s Bright Simons on the role business in moral transformation, inclusivity... September 10, 2019 Has Comprop’s bid for Safari turned hostile? September 10, 2019 Consumer goods remains one of the worst-hit sectors on the NSE,... September 10, 2019