Akin Laoye on how Nigeria can fulfil its agricultural potential

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria's agricultural sector growth slowed to 1.79 per cent in the second quarter, compared to the 3.17 per cent growth recorded in the first quarter of this year. To discuss the performance of the agricultural sector and what areas Nigeria's new minister of Agriculture should prioritise, Akin Laoye, Executive Director of FTN Cocoa Processors joins CNBC Africa for more.