How thermal imaging cameras are helping in Ebola fight

With over 50 years of work experiences across Africa, Balton CP’s mission has been to bring the highest quality products and state-of-the art technology from world class suppliers and to develop new services in the growing, but challenging, markets of Africa. To tell more about the thermal imaging cameras they supply that is being used as safeguard to prevent the spread of the Ebola crisis, Country Manager at Balton Rwanda Limited and member of the Balton CP Group, Gideon Coetzee joins CNBC Africa for more.