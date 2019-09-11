Kenyan bankers get 6% pay rise

The Kenya Banker's Association (KBA) has announced that following negotiations, a collective bargaining agreement has been reached together with the Banking, Insurance and Finance Union (BIFU) which includes a 6 per cent salary increase and enhanced medical coverage for all unionizable bank management and employees for the next three years. To discuss what went into the discussions and how other unions can follow suit, Kenyan journalist Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.