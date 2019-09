Nigerian election tribunal to give judgement on PDP case, here’s what to expect

A big day for democracy in Nigeria, as the country awaits with bated breath today's ruling by the Presidential election petitions tribunal on the case filed by the Peoples’ Democratic Party's (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the outcome of the February presidential elections. For this discussion, Eze Onyekpere Lead director of Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) joins CNBC Africa for more.