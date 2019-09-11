This Kenyan based tech company is revolutionising cloud services in Africa

Data mining has been hailed as the new oil and with technology race seemingly on use of these technologies in the day to day lives of the lay man is still a challenge. Fast forward, Atlancis Technologies, Kenyan based tech company is the first I.T firm to adopt non-proprietary open-source computing and cloud infrastructure to provide cloud services on the continent. CEO and co-Founder, Daniel Njuguna joins CNBC Africa for more.