Why Growthpoint may buy this loss making UK company

Growthpoint South Africa’s largest listed real estate company had 5.3 per cent increase in its full-year distributable income to the end of June. But the company could find 2020 tougher as their tenants become harder to please. The property company also revealed it has entered into talks with Capital & Regional. Joining CNBC Africa is Growthpoint SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk.