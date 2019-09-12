ARC on disrupting the banking sector, acquisition plans & Brexit opportunities

Investment holding company, African Rainbow Capital has been hit by South Africa’s strained economic landscape. The company Intrinsic Net Asset Value only grew by 2.5 per cent, missing the medium to long-term expectation of 16 per cent per annum. The company has also made a number of direct and indirect acquisitions this year, with its biggest stake in the new digital bank, TymeBank and Insurance business Rand Mutual. Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO of African Rainbow Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.